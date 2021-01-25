Hashd al-Sha’abi forces on high alert to counter ISIL attacks

Ali Al-Husseini, an official with the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, said that the forces are on high alert in three provinces to counter any possible attacks by terrorist elements, Al-Maalomah reported.

He added that Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Diyala, Saladin and Kirkuk provinces are on security alert to counter any terrorist operations.

He noted that the recent attack by ISIL elements on Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Saladin province indicates that the group is receiving a lot of support from outside of the country.

Hashd al-Sha’abi on Sunday announced the martyrdom of resistance 11 forces during a clash with ISIL.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

ZZ/5130093