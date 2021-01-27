Several ISIL terrorist leaders killed in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Al-Anbar Province’s Command of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) revealed another clash of Hash al-Sha’abi forces with ISIL terrorist groups in western part of this province on Wednesday.

Qassem Mosleh, commander of Al-Anbar operation for Iraq’s PMU said in a statement that clashes took place between Hash al-Sha’abi forces and ISIL in western Al-Anbar province.

He went on to say that “we have reached some ISIL centers during the operation launched against ISIL terrorist groups in west part of Al-Anbar province.”

On the other hand, Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Organization issued a statement referring to this morning's operation in Wadi al-Shay area in southern Kirkuk province against ISIL and direct clashes with Takfiri terrorist groups inside their bases.

Some ISIL members blew themselves up and others were also killed by Hash al-Sha’abi forces, he continued.

The Organization announced the continuation of large-scale operations against ISIL, adding that ISIL terrorist groups must wait for another major operation soon.

MA/5132636