11 Hashd al-Sha’abi forces martyred in clash with ISIL

Hashd al-Sha’abi reported heavy clashes between its forces and ISIL terrorist elements in the center of the country.

Hashd al-Sha’abi announced that the 22nd Brigade of this organization repelled an attack by ISIL elements in Saladin province.

According to the report, the operation to repel the attack of ISIL elements continues and the clashes are reported to be severe.

Saberin News quoted its sources as saying that ISIL elements in the area had been besieged byHashd al-Sha’abi forces, but that 11 Hashd al-Sha’abi forces had been killed in the clashes, including Abu Olia al-Hasnawi, commander of the Third Regiment.

This is the second major ISIL attack in Iraq in a week. Last week, two ISIL suicide bombers blew themselves up in a local market in Baghdad, killing 32 people and wounding more than 100 others.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

