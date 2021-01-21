Iran COVID-19 update: 6,204 cases, 93 deaths in 24h

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,354,520 with the death toll standing at 57,150.

According to Lari, 4,168 patients are in critical condition while 1,144,549 patients have recovered.

So far, over 8.74 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, close to 97.4 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths nearing 2.1 million and recoveries approaching 70 million.

