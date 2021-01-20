Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 20

Aftab:
Biden and reviving of America’s soft power in international trade
Ebtekar:
Zarif’s hard day in Parliament
Major General Salami says IRGC fingers on trigger on behalf of Iranian nation
Ettela’at:
PGCC members ready to start dialogue with Iran: Qatar
Zarif: Our criteria is behavior of White House rulers, not individuals
Simultaneous annihilation of coastal, naval targets in Army’s aerial operation: Drill
Javan:
Trump supporters say all options on the table, even civil war
Army’s authority in Makran coasts
Mass production of home-made vaccine to start in next 3 months
Khorasan:
Army flexing its muscles in Makran coasts
Kayhan:
Ansarullah says equipped with systems that can change Yemen war’s equations
MAH
Your Comment