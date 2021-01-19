  1. Politics
Jan 19, 2021, 9:00 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 19

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 19

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, January 19.

Mardom Salari

Iran says INSTEX ineffective in Iran-Europe ties amid sanctions

Iran to start clinical trial of second domestic COVID-19 vaccine

Iran not seeking war, tension: Zarif

Distrust to US is based on facts: Salehi

Kayhan

US authorities worried about joining of Guards to rioters

Injection of US COVID-19 stopped in California due to severe side effects

Jomhoori Eslami

Domestic gold, currency prices continue to plunge

Sudanese people set US, Israeli flags on fire amid normalization talks

Iran

‘Action for Action’: Iran announces JCPOA policy

Iran to take measure based on Biden’s actions: Takht-Ravanchi

Etela’at

Iran’s distrust to US based on realities, facts: AEOI chief

MR

News Code 168708

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News