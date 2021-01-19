Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 19

Mardom Salari
Iran says INSTEX ineffective in Iran-Europe ties amid sanctions
Iran to start clinical trial of second domestic COVID-19 vaccine
Iran not seeking war, tension: Zarif
Distrust to US is based on facts: Salehi
Kayhan
US authorities worried about joining of Guards to rioters
Injection of US COVID-19 stopped in California due to severe side effects
Jomhoori Eslami
Domestic gold, currency prices continue to plunge
Sudanese people set US, Israeli flags on fire amid normalization talks
Iran
‘Action for Action’: Iran announces JCPOA policy
Iran to take measure based on Biden’s actions: Takht-Ravanchi
Etela’at
Iran’s distrust to US based on realities, facts: AEOI chief
MR
