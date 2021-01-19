Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 19

Mardom Salari

Iran says INSTEX ineffective in Iran-Europe ties amid sanctions

Iran to start clinical trial of second domestic COVID-19 vaccine

Iran not seeking war, tension: Zarif

Distrust to US is based on facts: Salehi

Kayhan

US authorities worried about joining of Guards to rioters

Injection of US COVID-19 stopped in California due to severe side effects

Jomhoori Eslami

Domestic gold, currency prices continue to plunge

Sudanese people set US, Israeli flags on fire amid normalization talks

Iran

‘Action for Action’: Iran announces JCPOA policy

Iran to take measure based on Biden’s actions: Takht-Ravanchi

Etela’at

Iran’s distrust to US based on realities, facts: AEOI chief

