3 killed in explosion in Maritime Academy in Libya

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – At least three people have reportedly died and four others have been injured in an explosion in the Academy of Maritime Studies in the west of Tripoli this morning.

Emergency crews were responding to an explosion and fire at the ammunition depot of the Academy of Maritime Studies in the Sayyad district of Janzur, as of early Jan. 20. The cause of the explosion remains unclear. At least three people have reportedly died and four others have been injured.

Increased security, as well as localized transport and business disruptions, are likely near the incident site. Authorities could evacuate nearby buildings as a precaution. Lingering disruptions are possible after crews extinguish the fire as investigations and recovery operations continue.

Janzur is approximately 15 km (9 miles) west of Tripoli.

