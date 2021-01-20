Seoul not determined to pay Iran’s FOREX assets: CBI governor

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said that South Korea is not determined to unfreeze Iran’s assets kept in two of its banks.

Iran sanctions some US officials, including Trump

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the Islamic Republic has imposed sanctions on senior US officials including Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

Iran exporting Nanotech products to 50 countries

According to the Secretary-General of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), the country is exporting its manufactured Nanotech products to 50 countries across the world.

Largest gas refinery in Middle East to be unveiled in SW Iran

Khuzestan Bidboland gas refinery will be unveiled as the largest gas refinery in the Middle East and West Asia in Southwest Iran on Thursday.

Iran ready to build Herat-Mazar-i-Sharif railway: Roads min.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to construct Herat-Mazar-i-Sharif Railway in Afghanistan.

Rebuilding Karabakh new chapter in Iran-Azerbaijan coop.

Iran's envoy in Baku named the participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of the liberated parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a new chapter in mutual cooperation.

Iran registers 5,917 COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,917 COVID-19 infections and 87 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Airborne forces attack enemy positions on Makran shores

In the first stage of the “Eghtedar 99” drill of Army Ground Forces, a joint airborne brigade offensive operation was carried out on the Makran coast using a variety of weapons and mechanized equipment.

Uranium metal production has peaceful, medicinal uses

Stating that uranium metal has peaceful uses, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that it is not in conflict with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the safeguards obligations of countries.

