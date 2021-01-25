  1. Politics
Severe blast collapsed a building in Azerbaijan’s Khirdalan

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – A building collapsed in town of Khirdalan in the Republic of Azerbaijan due to a severe explosion and some people are still under rubble.

A severe explosion took place in a residential building near the capital of Republic of Azerbaijan and the structure collapsed completely, Sputnik reported.

Disaster Management Headquarters in Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement in this regard and announced that an explosion occurred in Absheron area of the city of Khirdalan in a residential building and then a terrible fire broke out.

Rescuers pulled two people including a woman and a child out of the rubble, the statement added.

Rescue operations are continuing to find people under the rubble. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

