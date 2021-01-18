2 US military convoys attacked in Nasiriyah, Samawah

The attacks on the US coalition logistics convoys took place in Nasiriyah and Samawah, Al-Mayadeen reported on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the US logistics convoys.

On December 21, some Iraqi news sources reported on Monday that a bomb exploded on the way of an international coalition logistics convoy in Iraq’s Babil Governorate.

On December 10, the Qasim Al-Jabarin faction claimed responsibility for the explosions that targeted the international coalition supplies in Samawah and south of Baghdad.

