Iran, Azerbaijan emphasize broadening bilateral ties

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi and Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev emphasized developing and deepening bilateral ties in all fields especially trade and economic areas and called for accelerating the implementation of the previous agreements.

The meeting, which was held in Tehran on Monday on the sidelines of organizing the 14th Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission, Vaezi expressed his satisfaction with the good trend of organizing the Commission and added, “Tehran-Baku relations have been developing since 2013 and 13 meetings held between presidents of the two countries which indicates the serious determination of the two countries for expansion and development of ties in all fields.”

Exchanging more than 100 diplomatic delegations at the ministerial levels and also signing and sealing more than 40 cooperation documents are considered as a giant step taken in streamlining bilateral relations between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Vaezi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the talks held between presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia after the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and added, “The new terms and conditions can pave the suitable ways for establishing multilateral cooperation between regional countries.”

Turning to the finalization of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and Azerbaijan, the Iranian President’s Chief of Staff added, “We try to sign and seal the PTA agreement within the next month which will pave ways for increased development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.”

Azerbaijan deputy prime minister, for his part, hailed Iran’s positions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and also its support of territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and called the Islamic Republic of Iran a friend country.

Mustafayev emphasized the developing and deepening bilateral ties between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in all fields especially trade and economic cooperation.

