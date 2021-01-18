  1. Economy
Iran, Azerbaijan sign MoU on railroad cooperation

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the expansion of railway cooperation.

Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Saeed Rasouli signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint-Stock Company Gurbanov Javid on the expansion of railroad cooperation on Monday.

According to the memorandum, both sides agreed to expand their railroad cooperation to a transit limit of two million tons a year and facilitate railroad developments.

The volume of cargo transit between the two countries increased to 480,000 tons in 2020 despite the outbreak of coronavirus.

