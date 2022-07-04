  1. Economy
Iran ready to transfer technology to Nicaragua, Safari says

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economics expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to transfer technology to the friendly country of Nicaragua.

Mehdi Safari, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, met with Nicaragua’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Mojica Obregon, who is in Iran to take part in the Smart City Expo 2022.

During the meeting, the Nicaraguan minister, who is in Iran with an agenda of developing bilateral ties in all fields, especially in the area of infrastructure and advanced technologies, urged the further deepening of bilateral relations between Iran and Nicaragua.

The two sides, while surveying relations and economic cooperation, emphasized the necessity of developing and deepening ties in various fields.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy s

He referred to advanced technologies, nano and bio-technology products, medicine, vaccines, and medical equipment as areas where Iran has the capacity and that it prioritizes in its economic cooperation with Nicaragua.

