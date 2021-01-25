Aliyev welcomes Iran's participation in rebuilding Karabakh

Aliyev also expressed satisfaction with the Islamic Republic's view on Azerbaijan's proposed regional cooperation plan on peace, he called the proposal in favor of peace and common interests in the region.

He also showed his appreciation for the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the recent developments in the region and expressed satisfaction with the existing level of mutual cooperation between Tehran and Baku. He noted that the ground is set for further development of all-out ties.

Enumerating the economic projects between the two countries, Aliyev welcomed the presence of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of the Karabakh region and expressed satisfaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran's view on Azeris' regional peace plan.

He assessed the proposal in favor of peace and common interests in the region.

Aliyev also welcomed the holding of Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia trilateral meetings, as well as the Iran-Azerbaijan-Turkey meeting in the future.

During the meeting, the Iranian FM congratulated the Government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on their recent victories and stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation.

He welcomed Azerbaijan's proposed regional peace initiative and voiced Iran's readiness for securing peace and stability in the region.

The Iranian minister reiterated Iran's readiness and capabilities for reconstructing Karabakh.

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Sunday as part of a regional tour that will also take him to other countries including Russia later.

He and the accompanying delegation were welcomed in Baku International Airport by a number of Azerbaijan political officials and Iran's Ambassador in Baku Abbas Mousavi.

HJ/13991106000396