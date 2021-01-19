Rebuilding Karabakh new chapter in Iran-Azerbaijan coop.

Referring to the 14th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran, the Iranian Ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi announced that in this meeting, most of the remaining projects have been finalized and the ground for a new chapter of cooperation, especially the participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of liberated areas of Azerbaijan has been prepared.

Mousavi said in a tweet that "Yesterday, one of the most fruitful joint economic commissions of the two friend and neighboring countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held."

"Most of the remaining final projects were finalized and the ground was prepared for a new chapter of cooperation, especially the participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of liberated areas," he added.

"There is also an opportunity for regional cooperation and convergence," he added.

The 14th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on Monday in Tehran.

A large economic delegation from Baku traveled to Tehran, accordingly.

The meeting focussed on various fields including transportation, energy, industry, trade, communications, new technologies, health, treatment, social, cultural, agricultural tourism, banking, insurance, and etc.

In a meeting held after the event, Chief of Staff of the Iranian President’s Office Mahmoud Vaezi and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev have stressed the need to broaden economic and trade ties between the two neighbors and expedite the implementation of the previous agreements.

HJ/FNA13991030000373