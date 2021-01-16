Tehran, Bejing explore avenues of increased parl. ties

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhang Yesui and Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh exchanged views in a video conference.

Iranian Ambassador Keshavarzzadeh said in a tweet on Saturday that the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress of China and the Iranian Parliament can play an important role in the development of relations between the two countries.

Congratulating the Chinese on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, he said under the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian parliamentary officials are ready to hold webinars with their Chinese counterparts.

Iran and China face common threats, and Iran is ready to enhance parliamentary relations between the two countries, he added.

By establishing a joint mechanism between the two countries, Keshavarzzadeh said Iran is ready to increase close cooperation between various parliamentary committees, including economic, civil, health, and agricultural ones.

Yesui, for his turn, said that the strategic relations between Iran and China were a great achievement of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Iran.

He noted that the US sanctions have made big harm to Iran-China cooperation, but China has sought to make those problems less effective.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and China.

