Tehran to host intl. webinar of parliaments supporting Quds

This international webinar entitled “Gaza, Symbol of Resistance” will be held at the venue of Iranian Parliament on Mon., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added.

In addition to the leaders of Palestinian groups and Speaker of Iranian Parliament, parliament speakers of countries including Lebanon, Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Indonesia, and Bolivia as well as First Deputies Speaker of Iraqi and Yemeni parliaments will deliver speeches separately in this international webinar.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the slogan of the international webinar entitled “Al-Quds, is Factor of Our Unity and Amity” and added, “Then, the international webinar conference will continue with the active participation of chairmen of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of parliaments supporting Al-Quds and Palestine.”

Speakers of parliaments from countries including Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Yemen, Pakistan, Algeria, Afghanistan, Qatar, Tunisia, Lebanon, Bolivia, Venezuela, Iraq, Syria, South Africa, Palestine and Islamic Republic of Iran will attend the international webinar conference, he added.

