Iran, China emphasize on confronting ‘unilateralism’

In a meeting with Chinese Envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua in Tehran on Fri., Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Ami-Abdollahian stressed countering unilateralism and economic terrorism sanctions.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on various issues including growing bilateral parliamentary ties and also recent developments both in region and world.

Comprehensive parliamentary relations, cooperation of parliamentary friendship groups and exchange of experiences of specialized commissions, as well as countering unilateralism and economic terrorism sanctions were emphasized by the two sides.

