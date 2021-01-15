  1. Politics
Jan 15, 2021, 12:56 PM

Iran, China emphasize on confronting ‘unilateralism’

Iran, China emphasize on confronting ‘unilateralism’

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran and People’s Republic of China emphasized on confronting ‘unilateralism’ and economic terrorism sanctions.

In a meeting with Chinese Envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua in Tehran on Fri., Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Ami-Abdollahian stressed countering unilateralism and economic terrorism sanctions.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on various issues including growing bilateral parliamentary ties and also recent developments both in region and world.

Comprehensive parliamentary relations, cooperation of parliamentary friendship groups and exchange of experiences of specialized commissions, as well as countering unilateralism and economic terrorism sanctions were emphasized by the two sides.

MA/5122566

News Code 168557

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News