China re-censures US anti-Iranian sanctions

"It is the United States that is the biggest destabilizing factor threatening global peace and security and undermining multilateral cooperation," he said.

"In rampant pursuit of unilateralism, it blatantly withdraws from treaties and organizations and arbitrarily resorts to the threat of sanctions. To date it has exited a dozen international conventions and organizations," he added.

"The United States unilaterally announced the restoration of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, and abused the venue of the UN to flagrantly smear other countries, drawing wide opposition from the international community," Lijian noted.

"Such behaviors gravely undermine international cooperation in various areas, the existing international order and mechanism, and world peace, stability, and security," he added.

MNA/PR