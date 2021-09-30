Iran, China stress on forming inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh and Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of Chinese Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong exchanged their views in Chinese capital Beijing on Thu. with a focus on bilateral issues, latest situation in Afghanistan and cooperation of Afghanistan neighbors.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan to achieve the goal of establishing lasting peace and stability in the neighboring country, right of Afghan people to choose the path of development and principle of good neighborliness.

