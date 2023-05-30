  1. Politics
May 30, 2023, 12:30 PM

China to keep developing friendly coop. with Iran: diplomat

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Tehran and Beijing are comprehensive strategic partners, China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs said, adding that China will continuously develop its friendly cooperation with Iran amid international and regional changes.

Deng Li made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh.

The Chinese diplomat hailed Keshavarz-Zadeh's excellent efforts to advance the development of relations between Iran and China.

Tehran and Beijing are comprehensive strategic partners, he said, adding that China will continuously develop its friendly cooperation with Iran as international and regional conditions change.

China will also continue to actively support Iran in improving relations with regional countries and jointly promoting regional peace, security, and development, he noted.

Keshavarz-Zadeh said for his part, "Iran has consistently and resolutely supported China in issues related to the main interests of this country and is willing to deepen cooperation with Beijing in various fields and to help the further development of relations between the two countries."

He added that Iran appreciates China's important role in promoting the improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and expects China to continue to play its important role in peace and stability in the region.

