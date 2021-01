Stating that the 14th meeting of the Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation Commission of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be held in Tehran on January 18-19, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi called it important to strengthen economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The 13th meeting of the intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on March 19, 2019, in Baku.

