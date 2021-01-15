Major General points to messages of today's IRGC drill

Speaking on the sidelines of the first stage of IRGC drill on Fri., Salami described the launch of joint missile and drone operations in the first stage of the drill as a demonstration of the strong will of the Iranian people to defend their vital values.

Today, a joint missile and drone battle was launched on a very large-scale drill, he said, adding, “Using a large number of offensive combat drones, equipped with the advanced guidance and control technologies and artificial intelligence, along with firing the most sophisticated ballistic missiles as well as destroying targets with great precision in the first phase of the military exercise demonstrated the magnificent scenes of deterrent defensive power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami termed the successful test of new technologies in missile and UAV guidance and control systems and very precise command and control of the joint strategic operation scene as salient features of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) Military Exercise.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, today, IRGC Aerospace Force could accurately hit all predetermined targets in the drill using the most sophisticated missile and UAV technology, he added.

What was flown today was the strong will of Iranian people to defend their vital values, he said, adding, “The message of the military exercise described the authority and will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to defend national sovereignty, protection of the Establishment and values against the enemies of Islam and Iran.”

The first stage of war game of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) was held in the area of Central Desert of Iran on Fri. with the implementation of a combined missile and UAV operation of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

