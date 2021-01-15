IRGC stages drill by firing ballistic missiles (+video)

The first stage of war game of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps started this morning.

In this extensive military exercise, massive surface-to-surface ballistic missiles were fired followed by conducting operations by offensive bomber drones.

The IRGC war game was held in the presence of IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh and some high-ranking commanders and officials of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A combined attack was carried out on a hypothetical enemy base and the destruction of all predetermined targets using a new generation of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and drones.

In the first stage of the IRGC drill entitled Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15), after the attack of IRGC's sophisticated bomber drones from all directions on the missile shield of the hypothetical enemy and the complete destruction of targets, a large number of new generation of IRGC ballistic missiles in Zulfaghar, Zelzal and Dezful classes were fired to the predetermined targets and inflicted deadly strikes on the hypothetical enemy base.

These missiles are equipped with detachable warheads with the ability to guide out of the atmosphere as well as the ability to intercept and pass through enemy missile shields.

