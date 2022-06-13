IRCS ready to dispatch medicine to Sri Lanka

Kolivand made the remarks in a meeting with the Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran G.M.V. Wishwanath Aponsu, noting that the IRCS, in line with its high humanitarian goals, is able to offer aid after reviewing Sri Lanka's pharmaceutical needs.

If the Sri Lankan administration declares a need and considers a place for providing services, the IRSC can dispatch its health team, which includes volunteer medical personnel, to a deprived area of the country for some time and provide visits, medicines, and treatment services for patients.

The Sri Lankan envoy Aponsu, for his part, said that Iran is a manufacturer of medicines, and medical equipment, urging the IRSC to cooperate with Sri Lanka.

