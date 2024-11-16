  1. Sports
Nov 16, 2024

Mes victorious over Kazma in Asia Club League Handball C'ship

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Sanat Mes Kerman of Iran defeated Kuwaiti club Kazma 26-20 in Group B of the 27th Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship on Saturday.

Mes Kerman’s Reza Shojaei was also named the Man of the Match.

Mes started the campaign losing to defending champions Khaleej Club of Saudi Arabia 31-22 but defeated Oman’s Ahli Sidab 33-19 in their next match.

The Iranian team are scheduled to meet Qatar’s Al-Duhail SC on Sunday.

Group A consists of Al-Kuwait SC (Kuwait), Al-Rayyan SC (Qatar), Al-Shabab Club (Bahrain) and Sharjah SC (United Arab Emirates).

The tournament is being held from Nov. 11 to 22 in Doha, Qatar and will serve as a qualifier for the 2025 IHF Super Globe.

