Iran, Ghana discuss expansion of agricultural coop.

Iran’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Shahrokh Shajari met with Ghana’s Foreign Ministry caretaker, Mohammad Habib Tijani, in the Ghanaian capital of Accra this week. The meeting was also attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Ghana Dr. Gerami.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to boost mutual cooperation in the field of agriculture, including the knowledge and technology transfer to the African country.

Iran’s trade with Africa reached 960,000 tons worth around $180 million during the seven months of the current calendar year (March 21, 2020 – October 20, 2020.)

Ghana was Iran’s top export destination in Africa with around 196,500 tons of goods worth $52.8 million.

MR/5123137