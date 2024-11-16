  1. World
Hostage crisis unfolds in Paris suburb restaurant: report

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – A tense hostage situation is unfolding in the Parisian suburb of Issy-les-Moulineaux, as the son of the owner of the restaurant L'Olivier has taken several staff members captive.

The elite police special forces unit BRI has arrived on the scene to solve the crisis, according to the Azeri website "report.az."

Report informs, citing Le Figaro, that the suspect is holding 3-4 employees hostage inside the restaurant, with no customers present. The motive behind the incident remains unknown at this time.

Police have cordoned off the area surrounding the restaurant, as the suspect attempts to prevent officers from entering the building.

Emergency response teams are also on standby near the location.

