Jun 13, 2022, 11:59 PM

Kyrgyzstan urges Iran to set up hospital

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Tordogan Sedigov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Iran said that Kyrgyzstan has called on Iran to express views on the establishment of a hospital.

Sedigov made the remarks in a meeting with Pir-Hossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRSC), adding that both sides' Red Crescent Societies have enjoyed a good relationship over the past 20 years. 

He called for bolstering mutual ties, referring to Iran's aid in the flood that hit the country 20 years ago. 

"We will analyze the conditions and possibility of setting up a Red Crescent Medical Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kyrgyzstan," he underlined. 

Iran is rich in human resources and medical personnel, he said, adding that Iran can provide its services in Kyrgyzstan after completing the necessary information and coordination.

