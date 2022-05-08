Sanctions, double-standards ‘inhumane act’

Mohammad Mokhber made the remarks in his meeting with the President of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Francesco Rocca in Tehran on Sunday and stated that, unfortunately, some international organizations, under the pressure of the hegemonic system, are unable to fulfill some of their duties in the best way possible.

Imposition of pressure and inhumane sanctions against Iranian people have jeopardized important sectors in the country such as food and medicines which directly deal with lives and health of people, Mokhber emphasized.

Under such circumstances, Islamic Republic of Iran expects the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to further expand humanitarian aid on the situation of war-affected people in the Middle East especially in Syria and Yemen as well as Afghan refugees.

Referring to the high number of Afghan refugees in Iran, First Vice President said that millions of Afghan people have migrated to Iran as refugees in a way that the country is making its utmost effort to provide humanitarian aid to Afghan people despite US pressure and sanctions.

It is a matter of regret to say that many international organizations have not provided significant assistance and humanitarian services to Afghan refugees in Iran, Mokhber highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the key role of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and stressed that experts and skilled manpower at the Society are ready to provide International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies with all-out contributions especially training services in both regional and international levels.

President of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, for his part, called IRCS as one of the best international organizations in its respective field and stated that Iran Red Crescent Society has managed to fulfill its duty in the best way possible despite sanctions and international pressures imposed on the country.

Referring to the 100th foundation anniversary of Iran Red Crescent Society in Iran, Francesco Rocca said that expanding and deepening cooperation with IRCS is one of the policies and priorities of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

