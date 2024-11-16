Israeli strikes kill at least two medics in south Lebanon

The ministry said on Saturday that the Israeli raids targeted an emergency response team in the southern town of Kfar Tebnit, killing one medic and injuring four others while two medics are missing.

It went on to say that another medic was also killed in an Israeli attack on the town of Borj Rahal in the Tyre District, south of Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes have carried out heavy airstrikes on the Haret Hreik neighborhood in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The Israeli military issued a forced displacement order shortly before the attack, calling on all the residents of the area to immediately evacuate there.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee used a map that marked buildings targeted for attack in red, claiming that these locations are near the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s facilities and interests.

“You must evacuate these buildings and neighboring ones immediately, keeping a distance of no less than 500 meters,” he added.

The latest airstrikes came a day after the Israeli regime targeted with missiles Beirut's southern areas of Tayyouneh, Ghobeiry and Bourj al-Barajneh, causing significant destruction to buildings.

Israel launched a ground assault and massive air campaign against Lebanon in late September after a year of exchanging fire across the Lebanese border in parallel with the Gaza war.

At least 3,287 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past year, with the vast majority in the past seven weeks. Another 14,222 have been wounded, mostly women and children.

In response to the ongoing aggression, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has been staging hundreds of retaliatory strikes against the occupied Palestinian territories and the Israeli forces trying to advance on southern Lebanese areas.

The movement has vowed to sustain its strikes until the regime ends the escalation.

MA/Press TV