Egypt reopens airspace with Qatar

Aviation sources and media outlets broke the news on Tuesday, a week after a reconciliation agreement was reached between Qatar and the Arab quartet — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt, Reuters reported.

In 2017, the four countries severed diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar.

The Saudi-led quartet accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, presented it with a list of demands and gave it an ultimatum to comply with them or face consequences.

Doha, however, denied terrorism charges and refused to meet the conditions laid out by the boycotting bloc, stressing that the country would not abandon its independent foreign policy.

The reconciliation deal was signed at a summit in Saudi Arabia’s city of al-Ula on January 5.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain have already announced reopening their airspace, land and maritime borders to Qatar.

MR/PR