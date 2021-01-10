Qatar calls for dialogue between Iran, PGCC countries

Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani emphasized the start of talks between Iran and the Arab countries on the Persian Gulf.

In a tweet, Hamad bin Jassim wrote, "I have said before and during the escalation of tensions during the Trump administration that the start of a dialogue between Iran and the PGCC countries could have important consequences."

"Such a dialogue can end tensions in the region and strengthen trust between the parties," he added.

"I believe that today, after the end of the tensions between the PGCC countries and the arrival of the new administration in the White House, there is an opportunity for this dialogue, and I recommend that we take the opportunity and should not focus on the tensions between the United States and Iran, especially with the Biden administration," he said.

He added, "We should not hesitate to start such a dialogue, as it will help resolve the many tensions around us," saying, "We know that there are different views between us and Iran on many issues, but this should not prevent dialogue with Iran, because we also cooperate with countries with which we do not agree on many issues."

Previously, Arab sources reported that reconciliation of Qatar and the four Arab countries as well as resolving the dispute of Arab countries with Iran is a priority for the future policies of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq.

ZZ/5118093