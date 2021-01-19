Remains of Roman fort uncovered in Egypt

At the fort site, an Egyptian archaeological mission also uncovered the remains of a church from the early Coptic era and a temple from the Ptolemaic period, Mustafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt, said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

A vessel made of clay and part of a red brick vault dating back to the Coptic era were also found at the site.

For his part, the head of the Central Administration of Antiquities of Upper Egypt, Mohamed Abdel Badie, said that the Coptic church was built on the ruins of the Roman fort, according to the statement.

Abdel Badie added that the mission also found the remnants of a mud-brick wall surrounding the church from the western side.

"There are four chambers, a hall, and an upward staircase on the northern side of the church. As for the southern side, there are ovens for burning pottery," the official said.

The North African country has witnessed several large-scale archeological discoveries in recent years in different parts of the country, including Pharaonic tombs, statues, coffins, and mummies.

