Five Afghan military forces killed, injured by gunmen attack

Two female soldiers were killed and three others were wounded when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying soldiers at the 209th Shaheen Base in Mazari Sharif, Afghanistan, on Tuesday morning, the Associated Press reported.

The incident took place in the city of Mazarif Sharif at a time when targeted and purposeful assassinations in recent months, along with civil society activists and journalists, have also claimed the lives of military forces.

Three people were reported injured in the shooting, including an officer, an army soldier and a driver who carried them. The injured are all women.

The gunmen were two people who managed to escape after the shooting scene.

This is the first targeted assassination in 2021 in the city of Mazari Sharif that occurred against female soldiers in Balkh province, northern Afghanistan.

