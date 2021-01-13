Iran's knowledge-based firms to showcase products in Kabul

The Iranian companies are to attend the 14th edition of the joint specialized exhibition next month in the Afgan Capital, as the deputy head of Iran National Innovation Fund (NDFI) Siavash Malekifard said.

Iran's specialized exhibition in Kabul will be held on February 9-12, 2021, he added.

Malekifard described Afghanistan as a potential market for products and services of Iranian knowledge-based companies.

As reported, Iran’s annual exports to Afghanistan stand at and said the country envisages to increase the figure to %5 billion by March 2022.

Efforts are underway in Iran to compensate for the losses inflicted by the coronavirus in the past year and reach the economic plans in trades with the neighboring countries.

HJ/5121247