Afghan FM calls for continuing Iran key role in peace talks

In a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian in the capital Kabul on Tue., the Afghan foreign minister pointed to the positive and constructive role of Iran in ensuring security and creating regional consensus and called for the continuation of Tehran’s key role in the peace process in Afghanistan.

For this reason, Afghan Foreign Ministry issued a statement and thanked Islamic Republic of Iran for its cooperation and collaboration in restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

In this meeting, the two sides expressed their readiness to hold Sixth Meeting of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation and finalize the comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and Afghanistan.

In addition, the two sides emphasized strengthening and expanding political, economic, and trade relations between the two countries.

Afghan foreign minister, for his part, appreciated Iran's positive and constructive role in the Afghan peace process and added that Islamic Republic of Iran has encouraged Taliban, as an influential group in the country's security, to join the peace talks.

The second round of peace talks between the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban group began in the Qatari capital Doha.

The Afghan peace talks between Afghanistan government and the Taliban group started on Sept. 12, 2020 with the participation of a number of foreign ministers and representatives of international organizations, which have so far only managed to agree on the agenda of the talks.

