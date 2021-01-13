Ghani voices criticism about US-Taliban agreement

Speaking in a local event, Ghani said that major parts of the recent US-Taliban agreement have ambiguities and that Kabul has talked with the US representative Khalilzad about the issue.

Taliban has asked the US to clarify the issue, Ghani said.

According to the agreement, some 5,000 Taliban prisoners were released by the Afghan government and the Taliban committed to not target foreign forces in Afghanistan.

However, Trump’s hastiness in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan without considering the terms of the agreement has overshadowed inter-Afghan talks.

Earlier and in similar remarks, Afghan Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh had expressed criticism about the agreement, adding that Afghanistan has no responsibility toward the deal.

Taliban has asked the incoming US President Joe Biden to stay committed to the deal but it is still not clear how Biden’s administration will cope with the situation in Afghanistan.

MAH/FNA 13991024000268