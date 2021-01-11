  1. Politics
Eight people killed, wounded in Afghanistan’s Faryab province

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Police Command in Faryab province in Afghanistan announced that eight people were killed and injured in the attack of Taliban on the center of Dawlat Abad city.

Abdul Karim Yurash, Spokesman for Faryab Police Command in northern Afghanistan said on Monday that two people, including a security guard, was killed in a Taliban attack on the central city of Dawlat Abad, Anadolu reported.

He went on to say that six other people were injured in this incident.

This is while that Taliban has not yet commented on the blast.

It should be noted that after the US-led coalition invaded Afghanistan in 2001 under the pretext of fighting against terrorism, statistics clearly show that the level of violence, terrorist attacks and insecurity in this country has been constantly increasing.

