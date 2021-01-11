Rabiei condemns assassination of Afghan govt. spokesman

In a message on Monday, Rabiei wrote, “The assassination of the spokesman of the Afghan government and his entourage was a shocking news for the Iranian government and people.”

“While extending our condolences to the Afghan nation, government, and the families of the victims of the attack, we strongly condemn this terrorist move,” he added.

He deplored the act of assassination as "a disgusting and unacceptable means to achieve political goals that will have no effect other than reinforcing the vicious circle of insecurity and violence, adding, "We assure our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan that we will stand by them in the fight against terrorism, violence and occupation as long as necessary.”

Zia Wadan, a spokesman for the Afghan Public Protection Force, was on his way to work during the morning rush hour on Sunday when a sticky bomb attached to his car went off, killing Wadan and two others.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

MR/IRN84181321