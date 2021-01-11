Iran victim of chemical weapons

"Something new for me," he tweeted.

"So far, as the rest of the international community, I believed that Iran was a victim of the use of chemical weapons by Sudan [Saddam] Hussein," he added.

"Why did the US keep this information secret, if it is true?" Ulyanov asked.

In another tweet on the same day, he addressed a former Trump National Security official Richard Goldberg, writing: "Your reference to the report of the US Department of State - famous for its biased reports- is not convincing."

HJ/IRN84181732