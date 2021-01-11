  1. Politics
Jan 11, 2021, 7:11 PM

Iran victim of chemical weapons

Iran victim of chemical weapons

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – In a tweet on Mon. the Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov reminded US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Iran is a victim of chemical weapons.

"Something new for me," he tweeted.

"So far, as the rest of the international community, I believed that Iran was a victim of the use of chemical weapons by Sudan [Saddam] Hussein," he added.

"Why did the US keep this information secret, if it is true?" Ulyanov asked.

In another tweet on the same day, he addressed a former Trump National Security official Richard Goldberg, writing: "Your reference to the report of the US Department of State - famous for its biased reports- is not convincing."

HJ/IRN84181732

News Code 168376

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News