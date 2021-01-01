US maximum pressure policy against Iran ‘failed’: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Fri., Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “The last 4 years clearly demonstrated that maximum pressure policy in its various dimensions failed everywhere (Iran, DDPRK, Venezuela, etc.).”

It led to increased tension and didn’t produce any positive result. It is high time to return to diplomacy in intl. relations, Ulyanov added.

Russia had previously warned Washington about return of new US administration to its previous agreements and commitments to prevent further international isolation.

