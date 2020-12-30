  1. Politics
Ulyanov:

US has a lot to do to remedy its reputation of foreign policy

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna says the US has a lot to do to remedy to a certain extent the reputation of US foreign policy.

"The US has a lot to do to remedy to a certain extent the reputation of US foreign policy as well as confidence that the US can be a reliable partner," he tweeted on Wednesday.

"Not an easy task," he added.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from many international treaties and agreements during Trump's presidency; a set of actions that put the country in political isolation in the world.

On March 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and threatened to reinstate Washington's sanctions against Tehran, which had been suspended under the Obama administration.

