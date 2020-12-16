'JCPOA preservation' main topic of today’s virtual meeting

“The meeting of the Joint Commission on JCPOA at the level of political directors in virtual format will start in 1 hour,” Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Wednesday morning.

“The main topic is how to preserve the nuclear deal and ensure its full and balanced implementation.”

The diplomat noted that “the role of US in this regard will inevitably be discussed.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the virtual meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission will be held today in the presence of the delegations of Iran and the P4+1 group.

"This meeting is one of the regular meetings of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which is to be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers and political directors of Foreign Ministries of the participant states every 3 months to review the implementation process of the JCPOA and the obstacles to the implementation of the obligations by the JCPOA participants," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will be chaired by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and EU's Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Helga Schmid.

The European Union had previously announced the meeting, saying that the agenda of the meeting will include current efforts to maintain the JCPOA and effective ways to fully implement the agreement by all parties and readiness to exchange views at the ministerial level.

MR/