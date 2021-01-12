'Iran had warned Americans about Trump's unilaterlaism'

"The silence of Trump's critics and in some cases their accompanying policies towards his anti-Iranian measures eventually plagued Americans in their own country," he said in an online press conference.

Referring to the recent unrest caused by Trump's supporters in the US, Rabiei said: "These are, of course, America's domestic issues that Iran is not interested in meddling with them. But what matters to us are the warnings we have been giving since the beginning of the Trump administration about the consequences of his lawlessness and unilateralist behaviors."

"We have repeated many times that Trump's bullying policy will not remain limited to the Iranian nation," he underlined.

"In the last four years, Trump has put a lot of pressure on the Iranian nation and affected their normal lives, disturbing the livelihood of Iranian society," he said. "He overtly announced that by pushing pressure on Iranians he will create unrest in the society and expected the Islamic Republic to topple down in three months or less than a year."

"The real defeat of the US policies came not in the US election but on the day the Trump administration was left alone in the United Nations for its unprecedented atrocities against Iran," Rabiei said.

He said that Iranians will never forget the US cruel sanctions and will defeat them in the near future.

