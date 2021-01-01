Armenia suspends import of Turkish goods

This ban was adopted on October 20, 2020 and has come into force today on January 1, 2021.

This prohibition shall not include goods and materials required for manufacture of goods produced by Armenia itself.

Armenian Ministry of Economy has said that the ban will not increase the price of goods in the country because it believes that the consumption of Turkish goods is not dominant in this country and Yerevan is able to compensate for the shortage of Turkish goods from countries such as Iran, Belarus, Russia and China.

After 44 days of conflict erupted between Armenia and Republic of Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh region, the two sides reached a tripartite ceasefire agreement on November 14 with the mediation of Russia.

According to the agreement, Armenia was obliged to evacuate the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin and to establish a land corridor from Nakhichevan to Azerbaijan.

During this war, Armenia accused Ankara government of openly providing arms and logistics to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

MA/FNA13991012000136