Zarif, Armenian counterpart confer on mutual coop.

As the Armenian foreign ministry said in a news release, Aivazian and Zarif also talked about regional security and stability, Armen Press reported.

“In this context, the prospects of cooperation in the direction of addressing the new regional challenges were outlined. Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed the Iranian side’s condolences over the victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and extended condolences to the Armenian people.

The interlocutors underscored the importance of further boosting mutual contacts and dialogue at various levels based on the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples. Mutual readiness for deepening close partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats was reaffirmed,” the foreign ministry said.

MNA/PR