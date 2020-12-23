Putin, Macron stress need to preserve JCPOA

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh in detail and confirmed their mutual readiness to continue the coordination on various aspects of the peaceful settlement, Kremlin press service said Tuesday, TASS reported.

Syria, Libya and Iran were among other issues, raised by the two leaders during their phone conversation.

"Regarding the situation around Iran’s nuclear program, both sides stated the demand for collective efforts directed at the preservation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the statement said.

The Putin-Macron talks on the Iran nuclear deal are taking place as the UN Security Council convened a virtual meeting today to present a six-month report on the implementation of UNSCR 2231.

The EU envoy to a Security Council meeting on the implementation of UNSCR 2231 said that the JCPOAl had persisted despite all the pressure.

Speaking in the virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Russian Representative to the United Nations also said that the US maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran doomed to failure.

The Chinese representative to the United Nations also said that the US is disrupting the balance of JCPOA, adding that the US must reform its policies and return to the JCPOA unconditionally.

