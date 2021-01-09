CAO bans Tehran-London flights with regional airlines

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced to all domestic and foreign airlines and ticket offices that selling Tehran-London air tickets both directly and indirectly is strictly prohibited to avoid spread of UK COVID-19 variant.

In a notice released to all domestic and foreign airlines as well as ticket platforms on Jan. 7, Iranian Civil Aviation (CAO), at the order of Ministry of Health and Medical Education, banned the direct and indirect sales of ticket between Tehran-London and vice versa due to the prevention of outbreak of UK Covid-19 strain.

It should be noted that the names of airline companies with connection flights, indirect flight between Tehran and London, have been mentioned in the notice of CAO along with names of airlines including Pegasus, Turkish Airlines, the Emirates and Qatar Airways. Abolghasem Jalali Deputy Iranian Civil Aviation Organization for Intl. and Aviation Affairs has warned that if these flights are carried out from London to Tehran, admission of passengers at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) will be prevented.

In addition, all airlines in neighboring countries and the region, including Oman, Iraq, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, UAE and Qatar, have been warned to refrain from boarding passengers flying from London to Iran, he stated.

MA/5117426