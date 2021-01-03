Iran extends flights ban to UK over new strain

Previously, at the request of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, flights between Iran and the United Kingdom had been suspended from Dec. 21, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021, due to the mutation of the COVID-19 virus in the UK, Ghasem Jalali said.

In the aforementioned period, there was not any flight from Iran and UK and vice versa, he added.

With the coordination made between the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the suspension of flights between Tehran and London was extended until Jan. 19.

Many countries have suspended air, land and even rail transport with the United Kingdom due to the prevalence of mutated COVID-19 known as British COVID-19, the aviation deputy of CAO noted.

